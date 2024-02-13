The great Gauteng jobs scam: millions of rand paid for just 142 jobs
High court orders Gauteng firm to pay back R52m after underdelivering on jobs tender
13 February 2024 - 05:00
A Gauteng consultancy walked away with millions of rand in profit after promising the provincial government it would create 75,000 internships for unemployed youths in the province over three years, but ended up creating just 142 such opportunities.
The contract, awarded without a tender process, was part of the Gauteng government’s Vuthela project, meant to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for unemployed youth. It has exposed weaknesses in public-private partnerships and how these could be exploited to take advantage of SA’s unemployment crisis...
