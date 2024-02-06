National

The numbers behind why households are struggling

Average take-home pay rose 1% while inflation went up 40% in the past seven years, says DebtBusters

06 February 2024 - 16:30
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The combination of high interest rates, inflation and poor economic growth is affecting disposable incomes. Picture: 123RF/TEOLAZAREV
The combination of high interest rates, inflation and poor economic growth is affecting disposable incomes. Picture: 123RF/TEOLAZAREV

Increased expenditure on electricity, food and petrol — coupled with an erosion of take-home pay — has led to worsening debt levels and families borrowing to cover costs.

In the past seven years, average net incomes (take-home pay) increased by 1% while inflation went up by 40%, says DebtBusters.

On average, consumers had 32% more unsecured debt in 2023 compared with 2016, and those taking home monthly salaries of R35,000 or more have unsecured debt levels 42% higher than in 2016.

“Last year was among the most financially difficult that SA consumers have endured since democracy, with high inflation and interest rates and a straitened economy combining to erode disposable incomes,” said DebtBusters.

Rising food, electricity and fuel prices drove inflation, with the Reserve Bank countering by increasing and sustaining interest rates, which are now 475 basis points higher than in 2020.

Crippling levels of load-shedding constrained meaningful economic growth and consequently salary increases.

Debt counselling inquiries in the fourth quarter of last year increased by 46% and demand for online debt management was up 54%. Full-year debt counselling inquiries grew by 39% from 2022, pointing to an acceleration in the final quarter of 2023.

The release of the data coincided with National Debt Awareness Month in February.

“Virtually everyone, or 95% of those who applied for debt counselling during the quarter, had a personal loan and 24% a short-term loan. This indicates consumers are supplementing their income with short-term loans, and personal loans have become a lifeline for many,” the company said.

Average interest rates for unsecured debt are at an eight-year high of 25.6%.

Compared with 2016, when DebtBusters started collecting and analysing the data, consumers who applied for debt counselling in the fourth quarter of 2023 had:

  • 39% less purchasing power;
  • A higher debt-service burden — on average, before entering debt counselling, consumers spend 62% of their take-home pay to service debt; and
  • Unsustainably high levels of unsecured debt — on average, 32% higher than in 2016.

TimesLIVE

Foreign investors flag SA’s policy uncertainty as risk, Nedbank says

Conditions likely to stay weak in first half but improve in the second, says senior economist Johannes Khosa
Economy
5 days ago

Weak economic activity to continue into 2024

For insurers, a weak outlook hits on two fronts: the loss of business due to affordability challenges and increased cost of claims
Economy
2 weeks ago

SA trade conditions tick up as trade and tourism improve

Respondents in Sacci survey see conditions as fragile, with only 43% expecting improvements
Economy
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday
National
2.
Court dismisses Floyd Shivambu’s urgent bid to ...
National
3.
Cape Town steel mill ordered to halt operations
National
4.
Tough judge in trouble for scathing RAF rulings
National
5.
Business threatens legal action should NHI become ...
National

Related Articles

Dealers and banks must offer incentives to halt decline in car sales, says ...

Economy

Basel III regulations have not dried up credit extension in SA, study finds

Companies / Financial Services

Private credit jumps despite ‘higher for longer’ rates

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.