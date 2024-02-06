Price fixing case heads to Constitutional Court
Appeal provides top court with opportunity to pronounce on whether competition authorities have jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute firms based outside SA
06 February 2024 - 15:24
The Competition Commission is approaching the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the ruling that dismissed currency manipulation charges against the three big SA banks and 14 foreign banks.
The commission’s case had gone on for eight years and has been dismissed twice by the Competition Appeal Court (CAC), but the commission wishes 13 banks to still face charges of manipulating of rand/dollar pairs...
