Johannesburg council approves 20-year plan with independent power producers
A report tabled in council last week shows that City Power plans to cut the amount of energy it procures from Eskom by 5% in 2025
05 February 2024 - 15:14
The City of Johannesburg has approved a 20-year plan with independent power producers (IPPs) aimed at reducing the effects of load-shedding on its customers and businesses.
Johannesburg is the country’s largest metro and economic hub and contributes almost 20% to GDP. However, it is dogged by high unemployment, violent crime, crumbling infrastructure and the energy crisis, which has resulted in factories and small businesses closing shop and thus low revenue collection and economic growth...
