Fishing firms take Barbara Creecy to court over rights
The companies say the rights allocation process was flawed, that the fisheries minister scored them incorrectly and the appeals process took too long
05 February 2024 - 19:46
About 12 companies are taking forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy to court after the conclusion of the commercial fishing rights appeals process at the end of 2023.
The companies are, in separate matters, opposing the refusal of 15-year commercial fishing rights, saying that the decisions were unlawful, and that their applications were scored incorrectly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.