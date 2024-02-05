Cape Town steel mill ordered to halt operations
Kuils River residents have complained for years about the Kamal-Cisco steel mill’s emissions
05 February 2024 - 12:43
After years of complaints from Kuils River residents, the City of Cape Town has enforced the conditions of an atmospheric emissions licence (AEL) granted to the Kamal-Cisco steel mill and ordered management to cease operations.
According to the city’s media liaison officer, Jan Kruger, the Cisco steel mill was ordered to cease operation on November 21 2023 in line with obligations under the National Environmental Management Act after complaints about the factory’s emissions...
