SCA slams Transnet for trying to evade order to pay R20m
Judge finds the SOE used delaying tactics to avoid paying a private contractor after a dispute
01 February 2024 - 05:00
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has slammed Transnet for using delay tactics to avoid paying a private contractor after a dispute over a fence installation tender issued in 2019 to the value of almost R30m.
In a strongly worded judgment on Wednesday, the court found that Transnet had tried to “evade its contractual obligations” and to “circumvent” a construction adjudicator’s order to pay the fence installation company, Tipp-Con, about R20m for the work completed...
