A 17-judge panel will announce its decision on SA's application
The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 17-judge panel will announce its decision on SA’s application accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
SA has received wide support from the international community for its stance, with a few nations expressing outright criticism.
Legal experts believe the ICJ will order emergency measures against Israel, but the measures will not include a ceasefire.
South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against the State of Israel at the International Court of Justice was successful.
WATCH LIVE: ICJ to deliver verdict in SA’s Gaza genocide case
Thuli Madonsela ‘salutes SA’ on ICJ case against Israel
ICJ case is a diplomatic win for SA, no matter the outcome
These are the veteran SA and Israeli judges hearing the ICJ case
