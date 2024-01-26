National

WATCH LIVE: ICJ to deliver verdict in SA’s Gaza genocide case

26 January 2024 - 13:23
The Peace Palace, home of the ICJ. Picture: FRANK VAN BEEK/CAPITAL PHOTOS
The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 17-judge panel will announce its decision on SA’s application accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

SA has received wide support from the international community for its stance, with a few nations expressing outright criticism.

Legal experts believe the ICJ will order emergency measures against Israel, but the measures will not include a ceasefire.

South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against the State of Israel at the International Court of Justice was successful.

Thuli Madonsela ‘salutes SA’ on ICJ case against Israel

Former public protector is proud of the  government and legal team as International Court of Justice ruling looms
National
2 hours ago

ICJ case is a diplomatic win for SA, no matter the outcome

Israel’s allies can scarcely afford to alienate SA, especially with China, wooing Africa with money, railways and tech transfers
National
40 minutes ago

These are the veteran SA and Israeli judges hearing the ICJ case

The 15 judges at the International Court of Justice are joined for this case by a judge specially appointed by SA and one by Israel
National
1 day ago
