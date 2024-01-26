Ramaphosa expects Israel to abide by ICJ ruling
The government says the ruling is a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people
26 January 2024 - 14:49
UPDATED 26 January 2024 - 17:51
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that he expects Israel to abide by the International Court of Justice’s ruling that it take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The court ordered Israel to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, to improve humanitarian access and to report back within a month on its efforts, as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip...
