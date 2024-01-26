National Ramaphosa expects Israel to abide by ICJ ruling The government says the ruling is a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that he expects Israel to abide by the International Court of Justice’s ruling that it take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, to improve humanitarian access and to report back within a month on its efforts, as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip...