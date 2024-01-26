ICJ judgment marks decisive victory for international rule of law, SA says
The government says the ruling is a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people
26 January 2024 - 14:49
UPDATED 26 January 2024 - 16:06
SA has hailed a “decisive victory” for the international rule of law, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of its request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza.
On Friday, the court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip...
