National ICJ judgment marks decisive victory for international rule of law, SA says The government says the ruling is a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people

SA has hailed a “decisive victory” for the international rule of law, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of its request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza.

On Friday, the court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip...