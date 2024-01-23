Private sector investors can soon help fund Eskom grid
SA needs about R390bn to build its transmission capacity and connect new energy projects such as solar and wind generation plants to the grid
23 January 2024 - 15:39
UPDATED 23 January 2024 - 23:00
The government will soon start allowing private sector investors to participate in funding new grid infrastructure such as power lines.
It is likely to allow for such investment through a programme similar to the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Procurement Programme, through which private companies can bid to build new power generation projects with government backing and secure offtake agreements with Eskom...
