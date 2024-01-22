Tribunal will not delay hearing of judge Nana Makhubele

An attempt to postpone the Judicial Conduct Committee’s hearings into allegations of misconduct against judge and former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chair Nana Makhubele, was denied on Monday.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal ruled that the tribunal would continue its hearings on Wednesday.
The tribunal into Makhubele’s conduct was established in 2021 after #UniteBehind lodged a complaint against her in 2019, in relation to her continuing to chair the Prasa board after being appointed as a High Court judge.
The hearings have been delayed several times,most recentlybecause of a dispute over Makhubele’s legal fees, amounting to more than R3m, which is to be paid from the public purse.
While chair of the Prasa board, Makhubele was appointed a judge in the North Gauteng High Court. #UniteBehind alleges she remained board chair after being appointed a judge, which it argues amounts to a breach of the judicial code of conduct.
Makhubele was also implicated by the state capture commission, having allegedly used her influence at Prasa to further the interests of corruption-linked company Siyaya. She was alsoaccusedof side-lining Prasa’s legal team and was instrumental in disbanding Prasa’s panel of attorneys investigating corruption at the agency.
Advocate Vincent Maleka, who had previously represented Makhubele at the tribunal, said on Monday that he was only told by the state attorney on Friday that the dispute over legal fees had been resolved and he should resume his representation of Makhubele.
Maleka argued that he had not had sufficient time since Friday to meet Makhubele and prepare for the hearings, and nor did he have availability this week. He said he would be available at the end of February and requested a postponement until then.
It emerged that the state attorney’s office had not yet paid Makhubele’s lawyers for the work done thus far. However, Maleka said the lawyers had paid income tax on the basis of the invoices to the state attorney, and VAT amounts had been paid over to revenue services.
“We have subsidised the state for the work we have done,” Maleka said.
In his ruling, tribunal chair judge president Achmat Jappie said that when the tribunal last adjourned, it was agreed it would resume on January 22 whether or not Makhubele had legal representation.
Jappie set the resumption date for Wednesday, giving Makhubele a chance to “sort out her position”. It was unclear whether Maleka would continue to represent her.
GroundUP
