WATCH LIVE: Israel responds to SA’s genocide claims at the ICJ
SA accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of carrying out a genocide in Gaza
12 January 2024 - 10:52
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS
Israel will present its response to SAs genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
SA accused Israel on Thursday of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.
It has sent a team of prominent lawyers, aided by Irish and British counterparts, to the Netherlands to make the case to the ICJ bench of 15 judges.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case South Africa v. Israel.
