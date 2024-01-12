National

WATCH LIVE: Israel responds to SA’s genocide claims at the ICJ

SA accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of carrying out a genocide in Gaza

12 January 2024 - 10:52
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS

Israel will present its response to SAs genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

SA accused Israel on Thursday of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

It has sent a team of prominent lawyers, aided by Irish and British counterparts, to the Netherlands to make the case to the ICJ bench of 15 judges.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case South Africa v. Israel.

Egypt and Jordan leaders warn against Israeli reoccupation of Gaza

Palestinians’ Abbas, King Abdullah and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi call for urgent ceasefire and return of displaced Palestinians
World
1 day ago

Blinken meets with Egyptian president

US secretary of state finishes week of talks with Israel’s Arab neighbours to try find way forward for Gaza
World
21 hours ago

SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ

SA says Israel has violated the Genocide Convention to which both countries are signatories
National
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Legal Practice Council berated for making ...
National
2.
Scrap NSFAS tender system, Accountability Now says
National
3.
Lindiwe Zulu amends comments made about Sassa ...
National
4.
Home affairs grapples with authenticity of ...
National
5.
Fitch research unit expects better Agoa deal for ...
National

Related Articles

SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ

National

South Africa’s ICJ case polarises views

News & Fox

The ICJ faces a stark choice, but SA just needs to get a foot in the door

National

WATCH: SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.