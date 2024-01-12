SA’s genocide case against Israel may end up at UN Security Council, says expert
That would be the result of not complying with an International Court of Justice Gaza ceasefire order
12 January 2024 - 15:11
If Israel does not comply with a possible ceasefire order in Gaza from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) sought by SA, the matter could end up before the UN Security Council.
This is the view of an international law expert, who also thinks military operations may “escalate” if the ICJ refuses the order SA seeks...
