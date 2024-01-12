Israel denies genocidal intent against Gaza in the ICJ
Legal adviser for Israeli ministry of foreign affairs says SA presented a ‘curated, decontextualised and manipulative description of current hostilities’
12 January 2024 - 15:11
Israel defended itself against SA’s genocide allegations on Friday, the second day of SA’s urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
Legal adviser at Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs, Tal Becker, told the 15 judges at the court that SA put forward a “curated, decontextualised and manipulative description of the reality of current hostilities”. If the court grants interim measures, Becker said, it prevents Israel from being able to defend its own citizens. ..
