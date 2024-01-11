SA argues genocidal intent on first day at ICJ
SA has sent a team of prominent lawyers to the Netherlands to make the case to the ICJ bench of 15 judges
11 January 2024 - 14:13
SA argued genocidal intent on the first day of its urgent case against Israel for contravening genocidal laws in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.
SA says Israel has violated the Genocide Convention to which both countries are signatories. Israel has denied this...
