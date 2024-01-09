Head of Sasol’s energy business to chair Eskom transmission company
Eskom chair Mteto Nyati says board appointment takes the utility closer to realising ‘the potential of the transformation of the electricity industry’
09 January 2024 - 14:47
In another step forward for the separation of Eskom into three stand-alone entities for generation, transmission and distribution, the state-owned power utility on Tuesday announced the names of appointees to serve on the board of the recently established National Transmission Company of SA.
Priscillah Mabelane, executive vice-president for chemicals and energy company Sasol’s energy business has been appointed as the chairperson of the board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.