June Steenkamp to focus on Reeva’s foundation as Oscar Pistorius is released on parole

Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, is consoled by his wife June Steenkamp during the sentencing hearing of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on October 15 2014. File photo: ANTOINE DE RAS/REUTERS
The mother of murdered model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp wants to focus on the foundation set up to help victims of gender-based violence, a cause her daughter had believed in, instead of the release on parole of Oscar Pistorius.
Former Paralympic star Pistorius was released on parole nearly 11 years after he shot 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
He has repeatedly said he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four shots into the bathroom at his Pretoria home, and he launched multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis, Reuters reported.
June Steenkamp said she and her late husband Barry were appreciative that the parole board had directed the former Paralympian to undergo anger management courses during his correctional service period.
On Friday, she asked: “Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.
“We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.
“With the release of Oscar Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to continue Reeva’s legacy.”
Steenkamp was widowed in September 2023, when Barry died at the age of 80. He had visited Pistorius in prison in 2022 as part of a victim-offender dialogue process, at which he asked the “Blade Runner” to admit he deliberately opened fire on Reeva while she was hiding in the bathroom of his Pretoria home.
When Pistorius stuck to his version that he believed he had been shooting at an intruder, Barry said he and June could not grant their forgiveness.
The department of correctional services confirmed on Friday morning Pistorius had been released from prison as a parolee, saying: “He was admitted into the system of community corrections and is now at home.”
The former Paralympian is believed to be staying with his uncle and aunt at their plush mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria.
Pistorius, now 37, spent about eight-and-a-half years in jail as well as seven months under home arrest before he was sentenced for murder. A parole board in November decided he could be freed after completing more than half his sentence, Reuters reported.
TimesLIVE with Reuters
