Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after hw was guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Details about the release of murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius on parole on Friday won’t be made public, the correctional services department said on Wednesday.
The department said SA “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system, which means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.
“Therefore media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get [photos or videos] of Pistorius,” it said.
Pistorius was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot four times as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
The department said Pistorius’ elevated public profile did not make him different from other inmates or warrant inconsistent treatment.
Providing details about his release may be a security threat for him and others, and “[the department] has to carefully manage that risk.”
General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. “For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol or other prohibited substances.”
Participation in programmes identified by the parole board will also be compulsory for him.
“As [with] other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the department said.
Oscar Pistorius set for low-key parole on Friday
Former star athlete who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 will be subject to standard conditions when he is released
Details about the release of murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius on parole on Friday won’t be made public, the correctional services department said on Wednesday.
The department said SA “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system, which means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.
“Therefore media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get [photos or videos] of Pistorius,” it said.
Pistorius was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot four times as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
The department said Pistorius’ elevated public profile did not make him different from other inmates or warrant inconsistent treatment.
Providing details about his release may be a security threat for him and others, and “[the department] has to carefully manage that risk.”
General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. “For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol or other prohibited substances.”
Participation in programmes identified by the parole board will also be compulsory for him.
“As [with] other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the department said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.