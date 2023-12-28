Capital Economics weighs up pros and cons of the two-pot pension reform
Doubt about its role in economic recovery with only a quarter of working-age South Africans members of retirement funds
28 December 2023 - 11:59
London economics research firm Capital Economics says one benefit that may accrue from pension reform in SA is that workers would not have an incentive to quit jobs to access retirement savings to meet pressing needs.
The two-pot pension reform is set to be implemented in September, six months later than the initial March 1 date which the industry said was too soon. ..
