Transnet reports R1.6bn half-year loss
Long-standing challenges such as declining rail volumes and port dysfunctions continue to drag on the entity
22 December 2023 - 17:21
State-owned logistics company Transnet has recorded a R1.6bn loss for the six months to end-September citing lower port and rail volumes. The company recorded a profit of R159m during the same period in 2022.
Despite the stark reversal in performance the group said it is “positive about the various rail and port volume improvement initiatives it is implementing and expects ongoing improvements in its performance as its recovery plan gains momentum”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.