Intercape asks for jail time for cops in contempt
The bus company says the police and the Hawks have failed to investigate the more than 176 criminal cases it has opened
15 December 2023 - 08:54
Long distance bus company Intercape has asked the Eastern Cape high court to jail the national police commissioner and a provincial commissioner for contempt of court.
Since September 2022, Intercape has obtained three court orders forcing the police to provide escorts and maintain visible policing in violent hotspots in the Eastern Cape to protect its passengers from violence and intimidation by the taxi industry...
