Some outstanding SAA annual reports finally tabled
The state-owned national carrier has finally tabled its outstanding financial statements in parliament for 2019-2022
14 December 2023 - 11:32
State-owned national carrier SAA has finally tabled its outstanding financial statements in parliament for the four years from 2019-2022 during which it made a losses in each year totalling a combined R23.5bn.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said in letters to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces that the auditor-general was still auditing the airline’s 2022/23 annual financial statements and these were expected to be completed by April 2024...
