Court orders new parole hearing for Leigh Matthews’ murderer
Parole board was ‘biased’ and ‘belligerent’, denying Donovan Moodley a fair hearing, Johannesburg high court rules
13 December 2023 - 11:28
UPDATED 13 December 2023 - 13:20
Donovan Moodley, the convicted murderer of university student Leigh Matthews, was mistreated by a “biased” parole board that denied him parole, the Johannesburg high court has found.
One member of the board was found to have slept through most of the hearing. Moodley will now be allowed to appear before a different parole board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.