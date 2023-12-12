Scepticism over price and viability of 2,500MW nuclear power plan
Critics doubt government’s cost analysis, time frame and need for the energy source
12 December 2023 - 10:33
UPDATED 12 December 2023 - 22:55
The department of mineral resources & energy will issue a request for proposals to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power in March, drawing a sharp response from civil society organisations and an analyst on the cost and viability.
Given that the build time of new nuclear power facilities can range from 10 to 12 years, the power to be procured is expected to start coming online only from about 2033, said Zizamele Mbambo, the deputy director-general for nuclear energy regulation and management at the department...
