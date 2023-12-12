SA will go to market in 2024 for 2,500MW of nuclear power
The power to be procured through this nuclear bidding round is expected to only start coming online from about 2033
12 December 2023 - 10:33
The department of mineral resources and energy will issue a request for proposals to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power in March 2024.
Given that the build time of new nuclear power facilities can range from 10 to 12 years, the power to be procured through this nuclear bidding round is expected to only start coming online from about 2033 and onwards, said Zizamele Mbambo, the deputy director-general for nuclear energy regulation and management at the department of mineral resources and energy. ..
