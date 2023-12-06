Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP
Eskom has implemented new regulations for renewable energy projects to protect access to the national grid. Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA, about the procedures required and their impact on the country’s energy transition.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: COP28 — The state of renewable energy in SA
Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA
