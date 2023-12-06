National

WATCH: COP28 — The state of renewable energy in SA

Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA

06 December 2023 - 16:49
Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP
Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP

Eskom has implemented new regulations for renewable energy projects to  protect access to the national grid. Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA, about the procedures required and their impact on the country’s energy transition.

