Fikile Mbalula denies Ezulweni Investments rendered services to the ANC

Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay, despite two judgments in Ezulweni’s favour

06 December 2023 - 18:05
by Thabo Tshabalala
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FIKILE MBALULA
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FIKILE MBALULA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party has never bought posters from Ezulweni Investments.

It was disclosed last week that the ANC faced liquidation after it allegedly failed to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal printing and marketing company Ezulweni for supplying election campaign material in 2019. 

Mbalula addressed the media on Wednesday and said Ezulweni did not render any services to the party.

Two junior staff members dealt with the contract. He said criminality and corruption were allegedly at play between them and Ezulweni. 

“It emerged that two junior staff members, without authorisation from myself or the treasurer-general, had been dealing with Ezulweni. The ANC leadership did not sanction these interactions,” said Mbalula. 

Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay, despite two judgments in the company’s favour — one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.

The ANC's fate lies with the Constitutional Court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed money.

In November, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court, which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.

