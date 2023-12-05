National

WATCH | Malala Yousafzai delivers 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture

Yousafzai, an education activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, delivers the keynote lecture 10 years after Madiba’s passing

05 December 2023 - 21:11
by TimesLIVE
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai delivers the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg, December 5 2023. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai delivered the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture on Tuesday.

It has been a decade since the death of the former president and international icon whose legacy is acknowledge globally for what he did for SA and his spirit of reconciliation. 

TimesLIVE

