Renewable energy projects near grid infrastructure to require consent letter
New projects will require confirmation from the state-owned utility that the proposed layout won’t obstruct access to the main electricity transmission or distribution substation
05 December 2023 - 14:52
New renewable energy projects that will be built close to existing electricity grid infrastructure will now need a letter from Eskom approving the project location.
That’s according to an amendment to the requirements for environmental authorisation gazetted on Monday by the department of environmental affairs...
