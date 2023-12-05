Government departments criticised for ‘nonpayment’ of invoices worth R11bn
Late payments from government can ruin small businesses, which have been hailed for their job creation efforts
05 December 2023 - 13:52
The national and provincial government departments have blamed poor internal controls, lack of internal capacity and budget constraints for late and/or nonpayment of invoices to service providers amounting to more than R11bn.
The late and/or nonpayment of invoices by government affects the balance sheets of small businesses that have been commended for their job creation efforts as the sluggish economy struggles to return to pre-Covid-19 levels amid persistent load-shedding...
