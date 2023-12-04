Elections laws that require independent candidates to obtain a significant number of signatures to enter elections “unjustifiably limit” candidate’s rights. As a result, the laws and requirements were declared unconstitutional and invalid by the Constitutional Court on Monday.
This came as a result of various urgent challenges made out by Build One SA (Bosa), which is Mmusi Maimane’s party, and challenges by the Independent Candidates Association (ICA). Both cases were originally heard together in August.
In ICA’s case, the apex court dismissed ICA’s main challenge that the current split of seats in parliament is unfair to independent candidates.
The Constitutional Court ruled ICA had not made out a case to show independent candidates’ restriction to being only on the regional ballot list was unfair. Political parties can be on both regional and compensatory lists.
Bosa, on the other hand, successfully challenged the new “signature requirement” - that a candidate must obtain a certain percentage of signatures of total voters in the candidate’s region to merely enter the election. Bosa said this was unfair.
Writing for the majority, judge Jody Kollapen ruled that the signature requirement “unjustifiably limits” candidates’ rights.
The court ordered the law should now require a candidate to get 1,000 signatures because using a percentage of a region would be unfair. For example, those in larger provinces would require more signatures than those in smaller ones.
The court said the current law was not “reasonable and justifiable”. It has given parliament two years to fix the issue but, due to elections in 2024 ordered that 1,000 signatures will be the threshold.
Elections laws ‘unjustifiably limit’ independent candidates’ rights, apex court rules
Mmusi Maimane’s party succeeds in its challenge and Constitutional Court sets signature requirement at 1,000
Elections laws that require independent candidates to obtain a significant number of signatures to enter elections “unjustifiably limit” candidate’s rights. As a result, the laws and requirements were declared unconstitutional and invalid by the Constitutional Court on Monday.
This came as a result of various urgent challenges made out by Build One SA (Bosa), which is Mmusi Maimane’s party, and challenges by the Independent Candidates Association (ICA). Both cases were originally heard together in August.
In ICA’s case, the apex court dismissed ICA’s main challenge that the current split of seats in parliament is unfair to independent candidates.
The Constitutional Court ruled ICA had not made out a case to show independent candidates’ restriction to being only on the regional ballot list was unfair. Political parties can be on both regional and compensatory lists.
Bosa, on the other hand, successfully challenged the new “signature requirement” - that a candidate must obtain a certain percentage of signatures of total voters in the candidate’s region to merely enter the election. Bosa said this was unfair.
Writing for the majority, judge Jody Kollapen ruled that the signature requirement “unjustifiably limits” candidates’ rights.
The court ordered the law should now require a candidate to get 1,000 signatures because using a percentage of a region would be unfair. For example, those in larger provinces would require more signatures than those in smaller ones.
The court said the current law was not “reasonable and justifiable”. It has given parliament two years to fix the issue but, due to elections in 2024 ordered that 1,000 signatures will be the threshold.
This is a developing story.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ConCourt to hand down judgment that could affect 2024 elections
Nomination process for electoral panel to be reopened
EDITORIAL: Judgment on independent candidates crucial for 2024 elections
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.