SA needs R535bn a year to meet climate targets
Increase green finance fivefold to meet globally committed goals by 2030, says report
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Climate finance in SA needs to increase by up to fivefold from the current annual average of R131bn if the country is to meet its globally committed climate targets by 2030.
The SA Climate Finance Landscape report released by the presidential climate commission on Wednesday, which covers the years from 2019 to 2021, estimates that SA requires on average R334bn a year to meet its net-zero goal by 2050. In the nearer term, the country will need R535bn a year over the next seven years to meet its nationally determined commitments (NDCs) by 2030...
