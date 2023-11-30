Patel summons car makers to a briefing in East London
Components and car manufacturers hope they will get more clarity on government thinking on electric vehicles
30 November 2023 - 17:58
The carmaking industry may get a clearer idea on Friday of what the government has in mind for electric vehicles (EV).
After minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Thursday that the cabinet had signed off on a draft version of a long-awaited policy white paper, representatives of vehicle and components companies said they had been summoned to a briefing in East London on Friday with trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. ..
