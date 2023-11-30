Enterprises bill undergoing revision, says Gordhan
One of the revisions deals with the appointment of board members
30 November 2023 - 14:12
The department of public enterprises is refining the National State Enterprises Bill on the basis of public comments received, including in relation to board appointments at state owned enterprises (SOEs), public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.
The bill, which provides for the establishment of a state-owned national holding company under which strategic state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will fall, was published for public comment in mid-September. ..
