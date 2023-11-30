DA fumes after Joburg city manager is reappointed
‘The Johannesburg council’s ongoing disregard for the rule of law and ethical standards has led us to a critical juncture, necessitating our call for the council's dissolution,’ the DA says
30 November 2023 - 17:15
The DA has threatened court action over the reappointment of Floyd Brink as Johannesburg city manager, and the “irregular” use of R2.6m of the cash-strapped city’s funds to host a party for 500 workers.
The DA said a huge chunk of the money (R1.4m) would be spent on watches and branded puffer jackets, over R76,000 on venue hire and nearly R200,000 on management fees...
