Cabinet is expected to discuss new energy plan next week, says Mantashe
Present version considered outdated as it does not provide for procurement of sufficient new generation capacity
30 November 2023 - 19:16
An update of SA’s energy plan, which serves as a guide for government procurement of new generation capacity, goes to the cabinet next week.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the revised Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) has already been submitted to cabinet “a few times”. It was one of the items on the agenda for the special cabinet meeting next Wednesday, when he expected to get “a final opinion” on the plan before it gets published for public scrutiny, said Mantashe...
