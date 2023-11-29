AG reports overall improvement in government audits
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke commends 53 entities that have retained their clean audit status over the past four years
29 November 2023 - 15:45
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has reported an overall improvement in national and provincial audit in the financial year to end-March 2023, and over the past four years.
In a presentation on the consolidated audit outcomes of national and provincial departments and their entities, as well as provincial legislatures and state-owned enterprises, to parliament's standing committee, Maluleke said the number of clean audits continued to increase every year. ..
