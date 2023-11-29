Gambling levies in North West declared unconstitutional
The North West provincial government must pay back millions of rand to casino operators
29 November 2023 - 14:12
The increased gambling levies imposed on casino operators such as Sun International are unconstitutional, which means the North West provincial government must now pay back millions of rand to the operators.
This was the finding of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday...
