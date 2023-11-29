Casinos win big in North West gambling levy case
Constitutional Court affirms power to raise taxes belongs to parliament
29 November 2023 - 14:12
UPDATED 29 November 2023 - 23:10
The North West provincial government has suffered a setback in its attempt to raise revenue from the gambling industry after the Constitutional Court ruled it had unlawfully increased levies on casino operators such as Sun International and Peermont.
The court ordered the government to pay back millions of rand to casino operators, which had paid under protest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.