Judge dismisses City of Joburg’s application on unlawful appointment of city manager
The ruling could also help strengthen calls by the DA for the municipality to be dissolved
27 November 2023 - 14:13
The Johannesburg high court has dismissed the metro’s application for leave to appeal against a ruling that declared the appointment of Floyd Brink as Joburg’s city manager invalid and unconstitutional.
The ruling is a setback for the ANC-EFF coalition running the council, which has a budget of R80. 9bn for the 2023/24 financial year. It is not yet clear what action the city would take. Joburg metro spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane did not respond immediately to a request for comment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.