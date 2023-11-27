Creditor makes novel legal argument in ‘delinquent director’ case
The creditors of Somnipoint do have the legal right to apply for Somnipoint’s directors to be declared ‘delinquent’, despite the law usually preventing this
27 November 2023 - 17:22
In a rare victory, a company’s creditor was given authorisation to bring an application against the company’s directors to declare them possibly unfit and personally liable, in an upcoming trial involving more than R400m from an alleged unpaid load.
The Johannesburg high court ruled the creditors of company Somnipoint do have the legal right to apply for Somnipoint’s directors to be declared “delinquent”, despite the law normally preventing this. This will now be argued at a later trial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.