Industry unveils data portal to track solar power installation in SA
Platform developed by GeoTerra Image uses satellite images and AI to analyse trends across the country and could assist in policymaking
24 November 2023 - 05:00
The SA Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) has unveiled a solar PV database on Thursday that will accurately quantify the installed capacity of solar panels in SA.
The new portal promises to provide more detailed data, including a province-by-province breakdown of information on the installation of solar power in SA compared with other sources of energy currently available...
