Former Blue Bulls player, a convicted axe murderer, must stay in jail, SCA rules
Joseph Ntshongwana, who used an axe during a number of murders, was first sentenced in 2014
23 November 2023 - 17:16
A former SA rugby player sentenced to five life terms for rape and murder lost his appeal against his convictions, after trying to argue he suffered from mental illness.
Joseph Ntshongwana, who was dubbed the “axeman” for his use of an axe during the murders, was first sentenced in 2014 and will now remain behind bars. ..
