Eskom foresees slight improvement in finances for financial year 2024
Continued load-shedding, high diesel costs and outstanding municipal bills will continue undermine performance though
22 November 2023 - 18:18
Eskom has forecast a slight improvement in its finances for the current financial year but will remain deeply unprofitable as load-shedding continues to erode revenue and extensive use of its expensive open-cycle gas turbines hammer operating costs.
A loss of R23.2bn is forecast, compared with the R23.9bn loss in the 2023 financial year — the biggest yet — making it the seventh successive year of losses. ..
