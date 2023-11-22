Australian mining companies’ ‘SLAPP suit’ partly settled out of court
Firms and partner cease action against environmental and community activists regarding mineral sands operations at Xolobeni on the Wild Coast and Tormin on the West Coast, but former chair opts to pursue matter
22 November 2023 - 14:51
Just over half the claims in a long-running R14.25m “SLAPP” suit brought by Australian mining interests against six SA environmentalists and social activists have been settled out of court.
The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.