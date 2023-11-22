AFU’s R1.5bn preservation order leads to two mines seized for illegal mining
Thousands of tonnes of high-quality coal were mined without any mining licence and no environmental approval
22 November 2023 - 05:00
A multidepartmental investigation into an intricate web of companies, directors and coal-rich portions of a farm in Mpumalanga this week led to the high court in Mbombela awarding the biggest provisional preservation order yet.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in Mpumalanga obtained the order to attach two farms and equipment valued at about R1.5bn. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case in which thousands of tonnes of high-quality coal were mined without any mining licence and no environmental approval...
