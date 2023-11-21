Construction firm’s R23m court bid against public works department dismissed
Judge Shanaaz Mia ruled LMBC did not provide any statement or invoices for work that was complete and not paid for by the department
21 November 2023 - 16:59
After suing the department of public works for more than R23m, construction company LBMC Consulting had its High Court claim dismissed. The company said the department’s cancellation of the contract to build a police station had resulted in a huge loss to the company, after refusing to grant extensions or to pay them.
But the Johannesburg high court ruled the company had not proved that any of that loss had occurred. ..
