BREAKING NEWS: Finance committee decides on March 2024 implementation date for two-pot retirement system

Parliament’s finance committee has gone against the advice of the National Treasury and the retirement industry in deciding the two-pot retirement system will be implemented March 1 2024.
Treasury and the industry wanted the system implemented in 2025 to enable Sars and the industry to get systems in place, which they say can only be done once the law has been promulgated. Treasury has insisted March 1 2024 isn’t feasible.
This is the second time in two weeks the finance committee has gone against the Treasury’s views, previously supporting an expansion of the VAT zero-rated food basket, in opposition to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The decision on the two-pot implementation date was taken on Tuesday in deliberation on the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill.
Committee members argued that retirement funds should be able to implement the two-pot system as and when they were ready from March 1 2024. The industry has warned against this staggered approach, saying it will confuse retirement fund members. Treasury has said it would be difficult to manage administratively from a tax point of view.
Cosatu acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks welcomed the committee's decision but warned of the very tight time frames ahead of the March 1 2024 implementation date. The bill as approved by the finance committee still has to be adopted by the National Assembly, be processed by the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP’s) select committee on finance, and adopted by the NCOP before being sent to president Cyril Ramaphosa for assent and promulgation.
Parliament rises for its recess in early December and is due back in February.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Parks said.
He noted the two-pot system had been on the Treasury’s drawing board since 2020 and had been subjected to repeated delays. “Treasury has continuously kicked the can down the road,” Parks said.
He emphasised that the system was desperately needed by workers in financial distress who needed access to their savings and would otherwise resign to do cash in their entire pension funds.
In terms of the proposed two-pot system, all retirement savings after the implementation date will be split into two pots: a retirement pot into which two-thirds of contributions will be invested and can be accessed only after the age of 55, and a savings pot into which one-third of contributions will be invested.
Part of the funds accumulated before implementation of the new system (the vested component) will be accessible one-off immediately (seed capital) and thereafter a minimum R2,000 withdrawal can be made once a year from the savings pot.
The seed capital will be calculated as 10% of the benefit accumulated in the vested component limited to a proposed R30,000, whichever is the lesser. The retirement industry has warned a very high seeded capital would pose liquidity risks.
Treasury acceded to requests by the retirement industry to postpone the introduction of the two-pot retirement system by a year to March 1 2025, to allow it to prepare administratively for the changes. The original draft bill proposed a March 1 2024 implementation date.
Treasury director of economic policy Alvinah Thela said during a previous presentation to the committee that “due to the magnitude of the reform and the desire to ensure that when implemented the system operates as seamlessly as possible, government proposes and implementation date of March 1 2025.
“This provides sufficient time for funds and trustees to consult fund members about rule changes and communicate clearly to members what the impacts on their future contributions will be.”
Chris Axelson, Treasury’s deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy, said the changes are significant. “Treasury is very nervous about rushing this approach, which could undermine the industry.” Sars also needs time to get its systems ready for the reform, he added.
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), which supports the two-pot system, has insisted the initially proposed 2024 implementation date isn’t feasible.
The Treasury and industry representatives rejected the idea of a staggered introduction of the system as and when retirement funds are ready to implement it. This idea was supported by ANC and DA MPs, but Thela said it could be administratively cumbersome. Axelson added that staggering would be very difficult to administer from a tax point of view.
Asisa’s senior policy adviser, Adri Messerschmidt, and Institute of Retirement Funds Africa representative Nancy Andrews said staggering the introduction would create chaos among members of funds that aren’t ready. Andrews added it would also create distrust in the industry among members.
BREAKING NEWS: Finance committee decides on March 2024 implementation date for two-pot retirement system
Decision goes against the views of the retirement industry and the National Treasury
Parliament’s finance committee has gone against the advice of the National Treasury and the retirement industry in deciding the two-pot retirement system will be implemented March 1 2024.
Treasury and the industry wanted the system implemented in 2025 to enable Sars and the industry to get systems in place, which they say can only be done once the law has been promulgated. Treasury has insisted March 1 2024 isn’t feasible.
This is the second time in two weeks the finance committee has gone against the Treasury’s views, previously supporting an expansion of the VAT zero-rated food basket, in opposition to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The decision on the two-pot implementation date was taken on Tuesday in deliberation on the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill.
Committee members argued that retirement funds should be able to implement the two-pot system as and when they were ready from March 1 2024. The industry has warned against this staggered approach, saying it will confuse retirement fund members. Treasury has said it would be difficult to manage administratively from a tax point of view.
Cosatu acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks welcomed the committee's decision but warned of the very tight time frames ahead of the March 1 2024 implementation date. The bill as approved by the finance committee still has to be adopted by the National Assembly, be processed by the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP’s) select committee on finance, and adopted by the NCOP before being sent to president Cyril Ramaphosa for assent and promulgation.
Parliament rises for its recess in early December and is due back in February.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Parks said.
He noted the two-pot system had been on the Treasury’s drawing board since 2020 and had been subjected to repeated delays. “Treasury has continuously kicked the can down the road,” Parks said.
He emphasised that the system was desperately needed by workers in financial distress who needed access to their savings and would otherwise resign to do cash in their entire pension funds.
In terms of the proposed two-pot system, all retirement savings after the implementation date will be split into two pots: a retirement pot into which two-thirds of contributions will be invested and can be accessed only after the age of 55, and a savings pot into which one-third of contributions will be invested.
Part of the funds accumulated before implementation of the new system (the vested component) will be accessible one-off immediately (seed capital) and thereafter a minimum R2,000 withdrawal can be made once a year from the savings pot.
The seed capital will be calculated as 10% of the benefit accumulated in the vested component limited to a proposed R30,000, whichever is the lesser. The retirement industry has warned a very high seeded capital would pose liquidity risks.
Treasury acceded to requests by the retirement industry to postpone the introduction of the two-pot retirement system by a year to March 1 2025, to allow it to prepare administratively for the changes. The original draft bill proposed a March 1 2024 implementation date.
Treasury director of economic policy Alvinah Thela said during a previous presentation to the committee that “due to the magnitude of the reform and the desire to ensure that when implemented the system operates as seamlessly as possible, government proposes and implementation date of March 1 2025.
“This provides sufficient time for funds and trustees to consult fund members about rule changes and communicate clearly to members what the impacts on their future contributions will be.”
Chris Axelson, Treasury’s deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy, said the changes are significant. “Treasury is very nervous about rushing this approach, which could undermine the industry.” Sars also needs time to get its systems ready for the reform, he added.
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), which supports the two-pot system, has insisted the initially proposed 2024 implementation date isn’t feasible.
The Treasury and industry representatives rejected the idea of a staggered introduction of the system as and when retirement funds are ready to implement it. This idea was supported by ANC and DA MPs, but Thela said it could be administratively cumbersome. Axelson added that staggering would be very difficult to administer from a tax point of view.
Asisa’s senior policy adviser, Adri Messerschmidt, and Institute of Retirement Funds Africa representative Nancy Andrews said staggering the introduction would create chaos among members of funds that aren’t ready. Andrews added it would also create distrust in the industry among members.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Treasury delays implementation of two-pot pension reform
Retirement industry and Cosatu present clashing two-pot viewpoints to MPs
Draft two-pot retirement bills published for comment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.