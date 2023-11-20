Top court to hear case on worker representation by unions outside own sector
If the Constitutional Court agrees with Numsa, millions of workers will benefit from a broader range of aid from unions
20 November 2023 - 21:32
The rights of millions of SA workers will be debated on Tuesday at the Constitutional Court, where the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) will argue that workers can be represented even by unions that normally represent a different sector.
If the court agrees with Numsa, millions of workers will benefit from a broader range of unions to assist in unfair dismissal disputes...
